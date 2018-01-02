Northumberland Hills Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2018

It’s a girl!

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg welcomed its first baby of 2018 late on New Year’s Day.

Around 9:50 p.m., baby Maiya was born, the first for parents Kelsey Greenfield Smith and Dante Ough of nearby Baltimore.

Maiya weighs 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces.

“Thank you to the wonderful nurses who supported us through the delivery, especially Jenn Bevan, who was just fantastic,” the couple stated in a hospital media release. “A special thank you, too, to Dr. Asiya Hameed.”

As is tradition each time a baby is born in the maternal/child care unit, the hospital plays the Brahms lullaby in the hallways. The hospital says the lullaby was heard more than 500 times in the last fiscal year, ended March 31, 2017.

“More than 550 births are anticipated at the local hospital in the current fiscal year,” said Jennifer Gillard, NHH’s senior director, public affairs and strategic partnerships.

“Thanks to a strong and expanding partnership with local family physicians, and a growing number of obstetrician-gynecologists and midwives working at NHH.”