Edmonton rings in 2018 with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Despite the frigid weather, hundreds of people were at the Alberta legislature grounds Sunday evening to watch the fireworks at 9 p.m.

The city cancelled the outdoor festivities due the extremely cold temperatures, but the indoor activities went ahead as scheduled inside the Federal Building.

“I think it’s probably a good idea. It’s very cold out there. We walked like two blocks and we were freezing,” Kim Langer said. She, her husband and their two young kids were at the Federal Building Sunday evening.

“It sounds really nice to have a sleigh ride and go sit with the horses and stuff, but it’s not necessarily as practical to do it tonight,” her husband, Steve Langer, said.

Mayor Don Iveson and Premier Rachel Notley jointly counted down to the 9 p.m. firework display.

“However people enjoy, as long as they stay safe and stay warm, all the power to them,” Iveson said to reporters.

Edmonton wasn’t alone in cancelling its outdoor activities. Other Canadian cities, including Toronto, Ottawa and Calgary, made the unprecedented move to modify or cancel their outdoor festivities.