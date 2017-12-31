City of Edmonton cancels outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations

Edmonton has joined other cities across the country and has pulled the plug on outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations. The city made the decision late Saturday night because of the extremely cold temperatures expected Sunday.

The 12-minute fireworks show planned for 9 p.m. will still go ahead but the city is encouraging people to watch them from the comfort of their own homes on the City of Edmonton’s Facebook page.

If you do plan to head out and watch the fireworks live at the Alberta legislature grounds, you’re encouraged to dress for the conditions.

Indoor activities that were planned in the Federal Building and pedway from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will continue as planned.