Weather
December 31, 2017 1:26 am

City of Edmonton cancels outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

The 2016 New Year's Eve fireworks in downtown Edmonton.

Global News File
A A

Edmonton has joined other cities across the country and has pulled the plug on outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations. The city made the decision late Saturday night because of the extremely cold temperatures expected Sunday.

READ MORE: City of Calgary cancels outdoor New Year’s Eve plans due to extreme weather

The 12-minute fireworks show planned for 9 p.m. will still go ahead but the city is encouraging people to watch them from the comfort of their own homes on the City of Edmonton’s Facebook page.

If you do plan to head out and watch the fireworks live at the Alberta legislature grounds, you’re encouraged to dress for the conditions.

READ MORE: Ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2017 in Edmonton

Indoor activities that were planned in the Federal Building and pedway from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will continue as planned.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Edmonton
Edmonton weather
Extreme Cold
Fireworks Edmonton
Fireworks YEG
New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve Edmonton
New Years Edmonton
New Years Fireworks
No New Year's Eve Edmonton
NYE
NYEYEG

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News