Ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2017 in Edmonton

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner and there are plenty of ways to ring in 2018 in the Edmonton area.

Here’s a quick list.

Celebrate an early New Year’s in downtown Edmonton

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Alberta legislature grounds

Cost: Free

Ring in 2018 three hours early at the Alberta legislature grounds. The City of Edmonton is holding its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display at 9 p.m. this year, instead of at midnight. The early fireworks display is more favourable for families, the city said. It also accommodates area residents and those attending the Edmonton Oilers game, a city spokesperson told Global News earlier this month.

The annual New Year’s Eve event has moved to the Alberta legislature grounds, due to construction in Churchill Square. Family-friendly festivities begin at 6 p.m. at the Federal Building and include food trucks, live music and hayrides.

READ MORE: Edmonton unveils details of New Year’s Eve festival and fireworks downtown

The night ends with a bang at 9 p.m. with a 12-minute fireworks display. Both Mayor Don Iveson and Premier Rachel Notley will be present for the fireworks show.

If you want to stay inside, the fireworks will be streamed online on the city’s Facebook page.

Strathcona County

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Broadmoor Lake Park, Community Centre and Festival Place

Cost: Free

Shinny hockey, wagon rides and crafts are on the list of fun events for families in Sherwood Park. The New Year’s Eve festivities start at 4 p.m. and wrap up shortly after 8 p.m. with the Sherwood Park Mall fireworks.

Family Fest in Stony Plain

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Heritage Park

Cost: Free

Family Fest, the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Stony Plain, is once again preparing for carnival games, live entertainment and outdoor skating. These are just a few of the family-friendly events happening at this year’s event, which ends with a fireworks display at 8:45 p.m.

New Year’s Eve in St. Albert

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Hill

Cost: Free

Mission Hill will once again be the backdrop for the fireworks display in St. Albert. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.

West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark

When: 6 p.m. to midnight

Where: West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark

Cost: Individual passes start at $45

If you want to escape the cold this New Year’s Eve, you can head to the tropics — sort of. The West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark is holding its annual Beach Ball. The night ends with a unique indoor fireworks display.

Hourly countdowns at Muttart Conservatory

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular admission

Ring in 2018 every hour, on the hour at the Muttart Conservatory. Treats and refreshments will be served and face painting will be offered while you explore the pyramids.

Hit an outdoor skating rink or IceWay

While temperatures in Edmonton are expected to be brisk heading into the New Year, why not bundle up and spend a bit of time on one of the city’s outdoor rinks?

Almost all of the City of Edmonton’s outdoor rinks, ovals and IceWays are open and in good condition. Check out the current status of the rinks on the city’s website.

Do you have a suggestion for a great New Year’s Eve in the Edmonton area? Leave your ideas in the comments section below.