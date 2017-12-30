Bitter cold forces Mississauga to shorten New Year’s Eve celebrations

Mississauga has been forced to shorten its New Year’s Eve festivities due to extreme cold weather conditions, the city announced Saturday.

The festivities at Celebration Square have been revised to begin at 11:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., with live music followed by a midnight fireworks display.

The skating rink will still be open to the public beginning at 8 p.m.

“Those attending the event are advised to dress appropriately for the weather,” the city wrote in a release.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the GTHA Saturday morning.

“2017 is about to end with the coldest air of the year,” the agency said in a release. “A fresh surge of record-breaking arctic air is forecast to encompass the entire province in its icy grip.”

A high of -16 C is expected Sunday, with a low of -23. With the wind chill, it will feel like -34 C.

The below seasonal temperatures have put a damper on other New Year’s celebrations across the province.

Toronto’s New Year’s Eve concert and skating party scheduled for 8 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square has been cut short due to the cold. City officials said Friday the event will begin shortly before midnight with a DJ set followed by fireworks.

In Ottawa, a spokesperson for the Department of Canadian Heritage has confirmed that several activities planned to take place on Parliament Hill as part of the closing ceremonies for the Canada 150 celebrations this weekend are being cancelled because of the deep freeze.

The performances by Kardinal Offishal as well as DJ Shub on Parliament Hill have been cancelled but the public rink will still be open.

The evening light show and the midnight fireworks display are also still a go, as is the presentation of Nimidiwin at the nearby Canadian Museum of History.

—With files from Kerri Breen and Amanda Connolly