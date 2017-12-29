New Year’s in Toronto: What’s open and closed

The first thing you need to know if you’re heading out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve? You’ll need to bundle up, as temperatures could reach -20 C and will feel even colder.

Here’s our guide to what’s open, what’s closed, and getting around as Toronto rings in 2018:

New Year’s Eve

Getting around

TTC service is free after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and the subway is running late, with the last trains departing between about 3:30 and 4 a.m. depending on the route. (Check here for times). The Queen streetcar is diverting (via King Street and Spadina) after 11 p.m. Most surface routes with late-evening service on Sundays will operate until 4 a.m.

Other transit services in the Greater Toronto Area are also free in the evening, including MiWay, HSR, YRT/Viva, Brampton Transit and Durham Region Transit. Many are also operating on extended schedules

GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule with special late-night service. Check the schedules for details. All GO rides are free after 7 p.m.

And, if you’re travelling between Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport, UP Express trains are free from 7 p.m. onward

Taxis will be on the roads (the main companies in Toronto are Beck, Diamond, Royal, Co-op and Crown) and ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft are also available. (Uber says peak times are between midnight and 3 a.m.)

This might make you think twice about ringing in the new year outdoors. pic.twitter.com/ekTfuXdFYJ — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) December 27, 2017

What’s open and closed

The city is hosting its New Year’s Eve concert and skating party at Nathan Phillips Square starting at 8 p.m. This year’s lineup features OBUXUM, Classic Roots & Nimkii Osawamick, Nino Brown (Yes Yes Y’all), Jessy Lanza (DJ Set) and Bonjay. Fireworks are at midnight

LCBO stores will close at 6 p.m.

Many retail stores and malls are closing early on Dec. 31. Best to call ahead

Community recreation centres are closing at 4 p.m.

Toronto Public Library locations are closed

New Year’s Day

What’s open

Some shopping malls in the GTA, including Square One, Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Pacific Mall and Upper Canada Mall

Tourist destinations such as Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, The Art Gallery of Ontario, The Royal Ontario Museum, Legoland, The Ontario Science Centre and Casa Loma

Restaurants and bars, small retail stores and gas stations have the option to stay open on civic holidays as per bylaw. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can also stay open if they choose

Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo

Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory are open for Christmas Flower Shows

Rabba Fine Foods locations are open 24 hours

Major movie theatres

TTC is on Sunday service, with most routes starting at 8 a.m.

Outdoor rinks

What’s closed