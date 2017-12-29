How cold is too cold to ring in the new year? Ottawa weighing extreme cold weather ahead

Officials in Ottawa are weighing the question of how cold is too cold to ring in the new year on Parliament Hill, as the capital and much of the country hunker down for a continued brutal deep freeze expected to last into early next week.

Reports have been swirling all morning as to whether the government will cancel the bevy of celebrations planned for Dec. 30 and 31 as part of the closing ceremony for the Canada 150 celebrations.

Temperatures are forecast to remain around -28 C with the wind chill making things feel much colder, and that prompted the City of Ottawa to move activities, planned by the city over the weekend, indoors to Ottawa City Hall.

However, the Department of Canadian Heritage and the office of Heritage Minister Melanie Joly are not responding to questions about whether the party planned on Parliament Hill will also be moved or cancelled.

Global News has also reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office but has not received a response.

Andrew Campbell, the senior executive director in charge of the Canada 150 secretariat, said a decision will be made very shortly on whether to cancel events planned for Dec. 31.

Organizers say they are checking the forecast every hour hoping to see some improvement but the polar vortex that has turned Ottawa into a living icicle shows no sign of lifting until at least Jan. 2, and that means the fireworks and multimedia light show planned to take place on Parliament Hill might not be able to continue.

Campbell said he doesn’t want a situation where the equipment doesn’t work or fireworks sputter and die because of the cold, and people need to be given the information in time to make their own call about what to do.

The weather has already forced the cancellation of youth hockey games on the Parliament Hill Canada 150 skating rink but Campbell said public skating continues.

According to Environment Canada, Ottawa will get a bit of a reprieve from the extreme cold Friday and Saturday but warned that “another shot of fresh and frigid Arctic air will return extreme cold to the region in time for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.”

Charlottetown, the capital of Prince Edward Island, announced Thursday it was cancelling its planned New Year’s Eve activities because of cold weather.

