Sports
December 31, 2017 6:19 am

Vancouver Canucks close 2017 with a loss to the LA Kings

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. The Canucks fell 4-3 to the LA Kings on Saturday.

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)
A A

The Vancouver Canucks fell 4-3 to the Los Angeles Kings at home at Rogers Arena Saturday night.

Troy Stecher, Nikolay Goldobin, and Nic Dowd all scored goals for Vancouver.

Tyler Toffoli, Marian Gaborik, Kyle Clifford and Drew Doughty each scored a goal for Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks rise above the Chicago Blackhawks

Vancouver’s loss Saturday comes after ending a four-game losing streak at home on Dec. 28 against Chicago.

The Canucks will next play the Anaheim Ducks at home in Rogers Arena on Jan. 2.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canucks
Hockey
King's
LA
LA Kings
Los Angeles
Los Angeles Kings
NHL
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News