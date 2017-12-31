Vancouver Canucks close 2017 with a loss to the LA Kings
The Vancouver Canucks fell 4-3 to the Los Angeles Kings at home at Rogers Arena Saturday night.
Troy Stecher, Nikolay Goldobin, and Nic Dowd all scored goals for Vancouver.
Tyler Toffoli, Marian Gaborik, Kyle Clifford and Drew Doughty each scored a goal for Los Angeles.
Vancouver’s loss Saturday comes after ending a four-game losing streak at home on Dec. 28 against Chicago.
The Canucks will next play the Anaheim Ducks at home in Rogers Arena on Jan. 2.
