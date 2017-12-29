Vancouver Canucks rise above the Chicago Blackhawks
A A
The Vancouver Canucks snapped a four-game losing streak at home Thursday night, blowing by the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in Rogers Arena.
Brock Boeser scored one goal for Vancouver, while Thomas Vanek and Sam Gagner each scored two.
READ MORE: St. Louis Blues sink Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena
Chicago’s Nick Schmaltz and Ryan Hartman scored one apiece.
It’s Vancouver’s first win on home ice since Dec. 15 and its second victory in 10 games.
The Canucks will next face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Dec. 30.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.