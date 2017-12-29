Vancouver Canucks rise above the Chicago Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks snapped a four-game losing streak at home Thursday night, blowing by the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in Rogers Arena.

Brock Boeser scored one goal for Vancouver, while Thomas Vanek and Sam Gagner each scored two.

Chicago’s Nick Schmaltz and Ryan Hartman scored one apiece.

"I think the three of us have played well for a couple of games now and hopefully we can build off of that one." – @89SGagner on building chemistry with @BBoeser16 and @T_Vanek26 pic.twitter.com/uboXnlGvvn — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 29, 2017

It’s Vancouver’s first win on home ice since Dec. 15 and its second victory in 10 games.

The Canucks will next face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Dec. 30.