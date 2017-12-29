Sports
December 29, 2017 11:28 am

Vancouver Canucks rise above the Chicago Blackhawks

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. The Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Thursday night.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A A

The Vancouver Canucks snapped a four-game losing streak at home Thursday night, blowing by the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in Rogers Arena.

Brock Boeser scored one goal for Vancouver, while Thomas Vanek and Sam Gagner each scored two.

READ MORE: St. Louis Blues sink Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena

Chicago’s Nick Schmaltz and Ryan Hartman scored one apiece.

It’s Vancouver’s first win on home ice since Dec. 15 and its second victory in 10 games.

The Canucks will next face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Dec. 30.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blackhawks
Canucks
Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks
Hockey
Ice Hockey
NHL
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News