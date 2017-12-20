Two straight losses for the Canucks at home

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, 7-5.

Nicolas Deslauriers scored twice, and Carey Price made 34 saves for the Canadiens.

Jeff Petry, Daniel Carr and Phillip Danualt each scored a goal and had an assist for Montreal, Paul Byron and Alex Galchenyuk each scored as well.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks burned by the Calgary Flames on home ice

Thomas Vanek had a hat trick and an assist for the Canucks, while Anders Nilsson stopped the puck 25 times.

Vancouver’s Daniel Sedin and Brock Boeser each scored a goal.

The Canucks will be on the road when they take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.