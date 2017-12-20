Two straight losses for the Canucks at home
The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, 7-5.
Nicolas Deslauriers scored twice, and Carey Price made 34 saves for the Canadiens.
Jeff Petry, Daniel Carr and Phillip Danualt each scored a goal and had an assist for Montreal, Paul Byron and Alex Galchenyuk each scored as well.
Thomas Vanek had a hat trick and an assist for the Canucks, while Anders Nilsson stopped the puck 25 times.
VANEK. HAT TRICK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dicgYMuNbS
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 20, 2017
Vancouver’s Daniel Sedin and Brock Boeser each scored a goal.
The Canucks will be on the road when they take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
