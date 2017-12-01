Vancouver Canucks put down Nashville Predators on the road

The Vancouver Canucks topped the Nashville Predators 5-3 Thursday night.

Nashville saw goals from Craig Smith, Filip Forsberg, and Nick Bonino.

Brock Boeser and Loui Eriksson each scored two, while Daniel Sedin’s powerplay goal in the third period brought him up to 1000 career points.

He’s the second Canuck to reach 1000 points, after his brother Henrik hit the milestone in January with a goal against former teammate Roberto Luongo.

This comes after Derek Dorsett confirmed he would no longer play professional hockey due to back injuries.

"Derek was on our minds before the game and I think the only way we can honour him is to play hard." – #DANIEL1000 pic.twitter.com/Jn9AOjdHMn — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 1, 2017

The Canucks head back home to next play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena on Saturday afternoon.