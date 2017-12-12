Losing streak continues for the Vancouver Canucks after falling to Jets on Monday night
That makes it three straight losses for Vancouver after the Winnipeg Jets downed the Canucks on Monday night, 5-1.
The Jets’ Mathieu Perreault scored two goals and made one assist.
Dmitry Kulikov, Josh Morrissey, and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored goals for Winnipeg.
READ MORE: Calgary Flames singe Vancouver Canucks on the road
Brock Boeser scored the only goal for the Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks will be back on the ice on Wednesday when they host Nashville.
