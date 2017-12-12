Sports
December 12, 2017 12:19 am
Updated: December 12, 2017 12:20 am

Losing streak continues for the Vancouver Canucks after falling to Jets on Monday night

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

File p

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A A

That makes it three straight losses for Vancouver after the Winnipeg Jets downed the Canucks on Monday night, 5-1.

The Jets’ Mathieu Perreault scored two goals and made one assist.

Dmitry Kulikov, Josh Morrissey, and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored goals for Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames singe Vancouver Canucks on the road

Brock Boeser scored the only goal for the Canucks.

The Vancouver Canucks will be back on the ice on Wednesday when they host Nashville.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canucks
NHL
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks lose to the Winnipeg Jets
winnipeg
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets defeat Vancouver Canucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News