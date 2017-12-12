Losing streak continues for the Vancouver Canucks after falling to Jets on Monday night

That makes it three straight losses for Vancouver after the Winnipeg Jets downed the Canucks on Monday night, 5-1.

The Jets’ Mathieu Perreault scored two goals and made one assist.

Dmitry Kulikov, Josh Morrissey, and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored goals for Winnipeg.

Brock Boeser scored the only goal for the Canucks.

“No excuses. Everyone is working, but we needed a better effort than we had today. Taking that many penalties will always be costly against a team like that.” – Tanev — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 12, 2017

The Vancouver Canucks will be back on the ice on Wednesday when they host Nashville.