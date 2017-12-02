Sports
December 2, 2017 10:07 pm

Vancouver wins over Toronto at home

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 Saturday night.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A A

The Vancouver Canucks had a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday afternoon at BC Place.

Scoring for Vancouver was Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler, assisted by the Sedins in the first period.

In the third period, James van Riemsdyk had a goal for Toronto, assisted by Morgan Rielly and Andreas Borgman.

Next up, the Canucks host the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday Dec 5 at BC Place. Game starts at 7 p.m.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Place
Canucks
Hockey
Maple Leafs
National Hockey League
NHL
Toronto
Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News