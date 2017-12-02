Vancouver wins over Toronto at home

The Vancouver Canucks had a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday afternoon at BC Place.

Scoring for Vancouver was Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler, assisted by the Sedins in the first period.

“Markus has such a calming voice, it calmed me tonight. That was a special ceremony, very special night.” – Daniel Sedin — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 3, 2017

In the third period, James van Riemsdyk had a goal for Toronto, assisted by Morgan Rielly and Andreas Borgman.

Next up, the Canucks host the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday Dec 5 at BC Place. Game starts at 7 p.m.