Alouettes down Stampeders 38-32 in CFL

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CALGARY – Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander set a CFL record for consecutive passes without an interception and led his team to a 38-32 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Alexander completed 25 of 32 passes for 402 yards and threw for more than 300 yards for a sixth straight game to start the season. His 336 straight throws without a pick dating back to July of 2025 overtook Darian Durant’s 323.

Travis Theis and Dustin Crum scored rushing touchdowns and Cole Spieker, Tyler Snead and Kaseem Ferdinand caught touchdown passes for the Alouettes (5-1), who had beaten Calgary 37-30 a week earlier in Montreal.

Jose Maltos Diaz contributed eight kicking points in the win, including a 35-yard field goal, but was wide on a convert attempt with just over a minute remaining in the game.

Dedrick Mills scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and ran for a two-point convert, while Erik Brooks and Jalen Philpot caught touchdown passes for Calgary (2-4) in front of an announced 19,228 at McMahon Stadium.

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Mills finished with 130 rushing yards in the game. Jude McAtamney kicked six points for Calgary.

Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. went 23-for-37 in passing for 271 yards and three touchdown passes.

Adams rushed for 22 yards and also has yet to give up an interception this season. He extended his streak of interception-free passes to 243 dating back to October.

Alexander had grabbed his left hamstring — the same injury that sidelined him for seven games last season — a week earlier in Montreal.

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But the 27-year-old quarterback soldiered through a pair of sacks and escaped pressure to get a 40-yard pass away in Saturday’s first half.

Temperature at kickoff was 33 Celsius under hazy skies with some forest fire smoke in the air.

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Down 22-3 at halftime, the hosts produced their first touchdown on their first possession of the second quarter and went on to outscore the Alouettes 22-10 to knot the score 32-32 with three minutes to play.

Mills compiled 40 rushing yards on Calgary’s first scoring drive of the half and finished it with a three-yard run to score. He added a two-point conversion on the ground for Calgary to trail 22-11.

Montreal countered with a 97-yard, 11-play march capped by Crum’s one-yard plunge to lead 29-11.

The Stampeders cut the deficit to 11 points early in the fourth quarter when Adams connected with Brooks on a 15-yard touchdown throw.

After a Diaz Maltos’ field goal to make it a two-touchdown game, Adams threw to an all-alone Philpot in the end zone with five minutes remaining in the game.

Calgary’s defence made a pivotal stop on a Theis short-yardage plunge and Montreal turned the ball over on downs on their own 15-yard line.

Mills’ second touchdown of the game and a McAtamney convert knotted the score, but the Alouettes pulled ahead again on Alexander’s 27-yard throw to an undefended Ferdinand with just over a minute to play.

Maltos Dias was wide on the convert attempt which opened the door for Calgary to win with a converted touchdown. But a Brooks fumble on a catch from Adams turned the ball over on Montreal’s nine-yard line and sealed the win for the visitors.

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After posting a 24-13 lead by halftime a week earlier, the Alouettes started even faster Saturday by scoring 15 points over their first and third drives.

The Als raced to a 22-0 early in the second quarter when Alexander and Snead combined on a 25-yard catch and run to score.

Calgary’s first points of the game were McAtamney’s 38-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

Alexander pushed Montreal’s offence 48 yards on five plays to finish with an 18-yard throw to Spieker in the end zone in the first quarter.

On Montreal’s opening first 60-yard march, Theis accounted for 32 yards on the ground, including a 16-yard scamper to score. Calgary conceded a point on Montreal’s subsequent kickoff to the end zone.

The Alouettes extended their unbeaten streak (7-0-1) against the Stampeders to eight in a row dating back to 2022. They played to a 19-19 tie in September, 2024.

UP NEXT

Alouettes: Host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, July 26.

Stampeders: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2026.

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Note to readers:This is a corrected version. A previous version had Alexander with 329 consecutive throws without an interception and Adams at 229.