Brondello suspended for Reese comment

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TORONTO – The Toronto Tempo will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday night without coach Sandy Brondello.

The Tempo’s bench boss has been suspended by the WNBA for one game without pay for an “inappropriate” comment she made about Atlanta star Angel Reese after the Dream beat the host Tempo 111-92 on Friday.

Brondello will miss Monday’s game when the Tempo host the Las Vegas Aces.

During the Dream’s victory in Toronto, the Tempo’s Nyara Sabally fouled Reese after an offensive rebound.

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As the call was being reviewed, Brondello yelled at the referees. Microphones picked her up saying, “Angel, she’s a protected species!”

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Brondello issued a written apology on Saturday for her choice of words.

“Angel, I’m sorry. Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara’s injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn’t have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you,” Brondello wrote.

“I also understand that my words carried an impact beyond what I intended, particularly for Black women in our league, and I’m deeply sorry for that. I’ve spent my career competing with, coaching and learning from incredible Black women.

“I regret that my words caused hurt to a community I respect so deeply. I have a lot of respect for you as both a player and a person, and I sincerely apologize to you, your teammates, and the Dream organization for my comment.”

While announcing the suspension the WNBA said it “expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2026.