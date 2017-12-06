Jacob Markstrom gets first career shutout as Vancouver Canucks defeat visiting Hurricanes
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, 3-0.
Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for the Canucks in his first career NHL shutout.
READ MORE: Vancouver wins over Toronto at home
Derrick Pouliot scored a goal and had two assists, and Nikolay Goldobin and Thomas Vanek each scored.
Per @EliasSports, #Pouliot is the only player in NHL history with (at least) 4 career goals, all being game winners. #Canucks
— Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) December 6, 2017
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Scott Darling blocked 19 shots for Carolina.
The Canucks have won three in a row, and are back on the ice when they host Philadelphia on Thursday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.