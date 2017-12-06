Jacob Markstrom gets first career shutout as Vancouver Canucks defeat visiting Hurricanes

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, 3-0.

Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for the Canucks in his first career NHL shutout.

Derrick Pouliot scored a goal and had two assists, and Nikolay Goldobin and Thomas Vanek each scored.

Per @EliasSports, #Pouliot is the only player in NHL history with (at least) 4 career goals, all being game winners. #Canucks — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) December 6, 2017

Scott Darling blocked 19 shots for Carolina.

The Canucks have won three in a row, and are back on the ice when they host Philadelphia on Thursday.