December 6, 2017 4:49 am

Jacob Markstrom gets first career shutout as Vancouver Canucks defeat visiting Hurricanes

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, of wedeln, makes a glove save off a shot against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016 in Denver.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena, 3-0.

Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for the Canucks in his first career NHL shutout.

Derrick Pouliot scored a goal and had two assists, and Nikolay Goldobin and Thomas Vanek each scored.

Scott Darling blocked 19 shots for Carolina.

The Canucks have won three in a row, and are back on the ice when they host Philadelphia on Thursday.

