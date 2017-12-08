Philadelphia Flyers soar over Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena
The Vancouver Canucks lost 4-1 at home to the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night, ending a three-game winning streak.
Brock Boeser scored Vancouver’s lone goal.
Shayne Gostisbehere, Michael Raffl, Claud Giroux, and Wayne Simmonds all scored for Philadelphia.
This comes after it was announced Vancouver center Bo Horvat could be out for up to six weeks with a broken foot.
He was injured during Tuesday’s game against Carolina.
Vancouver will next play the Calgary Flames in Calgary on Saturday, Dec 9.
