December 10, 2017 7:51 am
Updated: December 10, 2017 7:52 am

Calgary Flames singe Vancouver Canucks on the road

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. The Vancouver Canucks fell 4-2 to the Calgary Flames Saturday night.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Vancouver Canucks fell 4-2 to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.

Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser scored Vancouver’s only two goals.

Troy Brouwer and Sam Bennett each scored a goal for Calgary, while Matthew Tkachuk blew two into Vancouver’s net.

Tkachuk was able to lace up for Saturday’s game after a one-game suspension for spearing when Calgary played Toronto on Wednesday.

Vancouver will play the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Dec. 11.

