Calgary Flames singe Vancouver Canucks on the road
A A
The Vancouver Canucks fell 4-2 to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.
Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser scored Vancouver’s only two goals.
READ MORE: Philadelphia Flyers soar over Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena
Troy Brouwer and Sam Bennett each scored a goal for Calgary, while Matthew Tkachuk blew two into Vancouver’s net.
Tkachuk was able to lace up for Saturday’s game after a one-game suspension for spearing when Calgary played Toronto on Wednesday.
Vancouver will play the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Dec. 11.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.