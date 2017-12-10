Calgary Flames singe Vancouver Canucks on the road

The Vancouver Canucks fell 4-2 to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.

Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser scored Vancouver’s only two goals.

Troy Brouwer and Sam Bennett each scored a goal for Calgary, while Matthew Tkachuk blew two into Vancouver’s net.

"It's disheartening to lose that way. It was a pretty good road game right down to the last goal." – Coach Green

Tkachuk was able to lace up for Saturday’s game after a one-game suspension for spearing when Calgary played Toronto on Wednesday.

Vancouver will play the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Dec. 11.