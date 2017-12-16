Vancouver Canucks squeak in a win over the San Jose Sharks
The Vancouver Canucks snapped their four game losing streak Friday night with a 4-3 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks at BC Place.
Markus Granlund scored two goals for Vancouver, while Brock Boeser picked up a power play goal.
Marcus Sorensen scored one goal while Brent Burns picked up two, including the game-tying goal for San Jose.
Partway through the third period, San Jose center Logan Couture left the ice with an undisclosed injury.
Vancouver’s Sam Gagner put one over the Sharks in overtime to win the game for the Canucks.
Vancouver will next play the Calgary Flames in BC Place on Sunday.
