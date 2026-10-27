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Sports

Leonard out at least a week with knee swelling

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2026 11:35 am
1 min read
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TORONTO – Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard will be out for at least one week due to swelling in his left knee.

Leonard was ruled out just an hour before Toronto’s 117-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Raptors say he will undergo treatment and rehabilitation to address the swelling.

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Toronto (2-1) will host the Orlando Magic in a back-to-back on Wednesday and Friday. The latter game is an NBA Cup matchup.

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The Raptors will then travel to Los Angeles, Leonard’s hometown, to play the Lakers on Sunday and the Clippers on Monday.

The 35-year-old Leonard has averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 1.5 assists and 0.5 blocks over two games this season.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers back to Toronto this past summer in a blockbuster deal.

Leonard was instrumental in the Raptors’ only NBA championship in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2026.

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