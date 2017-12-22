Sports
December 22, 2017 5:10 am

San Jose Sharks sink Vancouver Canucks in overtime

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. The Vancouver Canucks lost 5-4 to the San Jose Sharks in overtime Thursday night.

The Vancouver Canucks lost 5-4 in overtime on the road Thursday night.

READ MORE: Two straight losses for the Canucks at home

Brendan Gaunce, Jake Virtanen, Brock Boeser and Daniel Sedin all scored goals for Vancouver, with Sedin’s goal early in the third period finishing the teams rally from a 3-1 deficit to send the game into overtime.

Joe Thornton scored two goals for the Sharks, while Timo Meier, and Tomas Hertl each scored one in regulation.

Kevin Labanc scored San Jose’s game-winning goal in overtime.

Vancouver will host the St. Louis Blues on Christmas Eve.

