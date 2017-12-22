San Jose Sharks sink Vancouver Canucks in overtime

The Vancouver Canucks lost 5-4 in overtime on the road Thursday night.

Brendan Gaunce, Jake Virtanen, Brock Boeser and Daniel Sedin all scored goals for Vancouver, with Sedin’s goal early in the third period finishing the teams rally from a 3-1 deficit to send the game into overtime.

"It showed the character we have on this team to fight back and push it to overtime." @Jake_Virtanen netted one and added a helper. pic.twitter.com/DlgZrLlHZj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 22, 2017

Joe Thornton scored two goals for the Sharks, while Timo Meier, and Tomas Hertl each scored one in regulation.

Kevin Labanc scored San Jose’s game-winning goal in overtime.

Vancouver will host the St. Louis Blues on Christmas Eve.