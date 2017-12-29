Extreme cold returns to Winnipeg

Environment Canada rescinded its extreme cold warning for Winnipeg and other parts of southern Manitoba earlier this week, but not for long.

It re-issued the warning early Friday morning as temperatures dropped and looked to remain cold over the weekend.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s winter weather causing plumbing issues

Windchills are expected to hit the minus thirties and forties as a freezing arctic air mass holds steady over Manitoba.

In Winnipeg, the windchill was predicted to get down to minus 40 during the day – and minus 43 overnight as temperatures look to drop to minus 31.

It’s not expected to warm up until 2018, when temperatures are forecast to hover around the minus 20 degree mark during the day.

The recent cold snap has also meant a jump in calls to the Canadian Automobile Agency.

CAA Manitoba set a record Wednesday for their busiest day ever.

READ MORE: Arrival of winter brings health risks: Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

They responded to more than 1800 calls for service in the frigid weather – four times more than normal.

Boxing Day this year was not far behind as the second most hectic day in the company’s history.

To avoid having to give them a call, CAA encourages drivers to plug in their car not only at home, but at work too.