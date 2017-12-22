Arrival of winter brings health risks: Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

WINNIPEG – Winter is officially here, and that means the cold temperatures are settling in. Regional Medical Director of Emergency at the WRHA Dr. Alecs Chochinov was on Global Morning News. He said there are a number of health hazards the public should be aware of during this time of year. Here are some of the most common cases that pass through the emergency doors during the holiday season.

Frostbite

“It’s amazing during the holiday season what we see; people going outside without proper clothing particularly on their hands and feet,” Chochinov said. “Those areas are subject to injury from exposure in very short periods of time.

RELATED: Christmas in and around Winnipeg will be colder than the North Pole

Chochinov said in temperatures commonly seen in Manitoba winters, skin can freeze in a matter of minutes. People should dress appropriately and to think before they go out.

“We do see people who sustain permanent damage to their toes and fingers.”

Hypothermia

Chochinov said another common issue he sees presented in the emergency department is hypothermia.

“If you’re drinking, or otherwise not aware of your circumstances, and it’s been a prolonged period of time outside, you can suffer hypothermia,” Chochinov said. “It’s a more serious systemic illness which could lead to death.”

Heart attacks

People can often over exert themselves outside, Chochinov said.

“A classic case is the person who is shovelling snow for a prolonged period of time,” Chochinov said. “It’s cold outside, and because of the cold, they don’t quite have the perception of what they’re doing. That [exertion] may be unusual for the person, and strain on the heart could produce a heart attack.”

Alcohol consumption

The holiday season brings plenty of celebration which leads some people to consume too much alcohol.

“We do see, in the emergency department, people who have gone to excess.”

“The biggest problem surrounding alcohol during the holiday season,” Chochinov said, “is the way it affects our judgement”.

Mental health

During the holidays, the emergency department tends to see increased numbers of mental health cases such as anxiety, depression, and panic attacks, often due to the pressure during the holidays to be happy.

RELATED: Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba offers support over the holidays

“My message to people during this holiday season would be to be that you don’t have to give a material gift,” Chochinov said.