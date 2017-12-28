Christmas Bureau of Edmonton still in need of donations to help those in need

An Edmonton organization is making a final push to reach its donations goal for the holiday season.

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton says it’s still about $400,000 short of reaching its goal of raising $1.6 million to help those in need this holiday season and it’s asking Edmontonians to help reach its mark.

The $1.6-million total would help about 20,000 households.

“There’s no way as a Christmas Bureau we’d be able to do it without the support of Edmontonians who are in essence helping their neighbours make sure that they have a festive meal like they did at Christmastime,” executive director Darlene Kowalchuk said.

The bureau’s campaign this year has focused on raising awareness of the needs of Edmontonians struggling to make ends meet.

“We’ve already delivered our services to a lot them and getting a lot of exceptionally tearful and meaningful thank yous from people that just didn’t know what they were going to do for their families this year if they didn’t have the support of the Christmas Bureau,” Kowalchuk said.

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, which was established in 1940, provides meals and coordination of Christmas giving for families and individuals in need in the city during the holiday season.

Donations can be made online, at any Servus Credit Union location or fire station in the city.