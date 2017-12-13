Christmas Bureau serves up Christmas spirit at annual Edmonton breakfast

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton held its annual breakfast on Tuesday, the Christmas charity’s premier fundraiser.

The breakfast allowed Edmonton’s business community to come together and support the cause, with all proceeds going toward the bureau’s goal.

“These next two weeks are really the weeks that everyone comes through for us,” said Darlene Kowalchuk, the charity’s executive director. “We’re at about 25 per cent of our goal of $1.6 million. And that [money] is to help provide a festive meal for 23,000 households here in Edmonton.”

Tuesday marked the 36th Annual Christmas Bureau Breakfast, however, the organization has been around since 1940 – providing festive meals for Edmonton families in need.

“It can be families that are living within the poverty level of the city of Edmonton, or it could be families that are going through a very difficult time right now,” Kowalchuk explained.

“Something’s happened in their life, somebody’s been laid off, and in our economy, that’s a huge possibility.”

The 23,000 households that the bureau will serve ends up being more than 60,000 Edmontonians citywide. About 47 per cent of those people are children under the age of 18.

The mission of the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton is to promote the spirit of Christmas which is why they strive to create as complete a Christmas experience as possible for families who need it.

“They’re just struggling to put together a Christmas for their family, so we provide them with a festive meal,” Kowalchuk said. “And we work with 630 CHED Santas Anonymous, so they then provide the toys for children 12 and under.”

With a few weeks left until Christmas, the Christmas Bureau is looking for donations, volunteers and more. Find out how you can help the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton here.

If you want to help families in need experience a complete Christmas, it’s not too late to get involved with 630 CHED Santas Anonymous. Delivery weekend starts Dec. 16. Find more information on how to contribute here.