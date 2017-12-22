3 Christmas charity programs helping Edmonton families in need

There’s a final opportunity for Edmonton families in need to receive help to make this Christmas a festive one.

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton’s Walk-In Days Program is happening Friday and Saturday. It allows Edmontonians who missed the deadline and qualify to receive food gift cards, toys and teen gift cards to receive assistance before Christmas.

“It’s certainly eye opening when you see the amount of people that are waiting in line to come in,” Oilers Entertainment Group vice-chairman Kevin Lowe said.

“The heartwarming thing is the people that come and get the help, it’s all about everybody trying to have a nice Christmas meal and maybe a few gifts under the tree.”

The food gift cards are from the Christmas Bureau’s festive meal program, the Walmart teen gift cards are from the Edmonton Sun’s Adopt-A-Teen program and the toys come from 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

“I think they get the sense that there’s support around the city for them and they’re not alone, especially at this critical time that is Christmas,” Lowe said.

Organizers are expecting to see 4,000 families during the two-day program, which runs 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.