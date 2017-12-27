Luke Bryan surprises wife with 2 baby kangaroos for Christmas

There’s nothing quite surprising one’s significant other with an out-of-left-field Christmas gift that he or she did not see coming, and Luke Bryan experiencing that look on the face of wife Caroline Boyer when he presented her with a pair of baby kangaroos on Christmas morning.

The new “American Idol” judge shared the magical moment in a video he posted on Instagram, in which he blindfolds his wife and tells her she’s about to receive a pair of designer purses.

READ MORE: Luke Bryan performing concert at Saddledome during 2018 Calgary Stampede

After handing her the bag, he asks her to remove the blindfold — and she sees two adorable little kangaroos poking their heads out.

“Oh, my God!” she says in shock, laughing, “Where did you get these?”