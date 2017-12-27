Luke Bryan surprises wife with 2 baby kangaroos for Christmas
There’s nothing quite surprising one’s significant other with an out-of-left-field Christmas gift that he or she did not see coming, and Luke Bryan experiencing that look on the face of wife Caroline Boyer when he presented her with a pair of baby kangaroos on Christmas morning.
The new “American Idol” judge shared the magical moment in a video he posted on Instagram, in which he blindfolds his wife and tells her she’s about to receive a pair of designer purses.
READ MORE: Luke Bryan performing concert at Saddledome during 2018 Calgary Stampede
After handing her the bag, he asks her to remove the blindfold — and she sees two adorable little kangaroos poking their heads out.
“Oh, my God!” she says in shock, laughing, “Where did you get these?”
Meanwhile, the couple has been giving fans updates on the new additions to the family, even offering up a brief fake-out about the roos’ names.
“2 Live Roo and Roo Tang Clan are living their best life,” writes Bryan on Instagram to accompany a photo of the diaper-clad marsupials relaxing in front of the fireplace.
” 🔥🔥🔥Seriously…real names are Margo and Todd,” he adds. “They are adjusting perfectly are beyond sweet and precious.”
The kangaroos are the latest additions to Brett’s Barn, an initiative of the Brett Boyer Foundation, which the couple founded in honour of Boyer’s infant niece, who passed away in early 2017. The couple is reportedly working with local charities to bring children there to bond with the animals in the barn, which, in addition to the kangaroos, includes two goats (named Little Luke and Goober Goldsby), a pig named Jimmy Dean, and two mini-horses named Bumble and Kilo.
READ MORE: Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to join Katy Perry as judges on ‘American Idol’
“When you were about a month old, I promised you a white pony! I found you one…along with some other adorable mini animals!” Boyer wrote in a post on Instagram to her brother’s child this summer. “Your mom and I hijacked one of your Uncle Luke’s barns and started having a little fun with it (thank you sweetie @lukebryan)! We still have a lot of work to do, but it’s coming together! Brett’s Barn is officially in the works. This is all for you Queen Bee. We love you to the moon and back. #brightforbrett.”
Dear Brett….when your sweet Mama told me of the challenges you might face in life, I was floored when her first words were "I can't handle the thought of someone making fun of her." She never said, "Why me? Why us?" Nothing. Her words were all about you. Protecting you. Loving you with a love that only a Mother knows. Sweet Angel, you changed so many stubborn hearts that most thought were unbreakable. The first time we saw your smile was beyond amazing. You instantly became one of the greatest blessings to the the entire Boyer/Wells/Bryan family. So….to get to my point of the picture….when you were about a month old, I promised you a white pony! I found you one…..along with some other adorable mini animals! Your mom and I hijacked one of your Uncle Luke's barns and started having a little fun with it (thank you sweetie @lukebryan)! We still have a lot of work to do, but it's coming together! "Brett's Barn" is officially in the works. This is all for you Queen Bee. We love you to the moon and back. 👑🐝 #brightforbrett #brettsbarn
© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.