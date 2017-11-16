Luke Bryan performing concert at Saddledome during 2018 Calgary Stampede

Country music artist Luke Bryan is coming to Calgary during the 2018 Stampede.

The American singer-songwriter will perform at the Saddledome on July 14 as part of the 2018 Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series.

“Concertgoers are in for a great show,” Stampede Concerts Inc. president Adam Oppenheim said in a Thursday news release. “Luke Bryan is a top-notch performer who delivers the best in country music.”

Bryan has sold over 10 million albums and 40 million tracks including three billion music streams.

Tickets for the concert start at $59.99 plus fees and taxes and go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The 2018 Calgary Stampede runs from July 6 – July 15.