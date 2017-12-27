Fire in New Glasgow destroys home

A blaze in New Glasgow, N.S., forced emergency services to close streets in the area for over an hour on Wednesday as they attempted to battle the blaze.

According to a press release, the New Glasgow Fire Department, New Glasgow Regional Police, EHS and the Trenton and Stellarton Fire Departments responded to reports of a residential fire on Summer Street in New Glasgow at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Thieves target Nova Scotia animal shelter, steal thousands in cash and donations

No one was in the house at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, but the home was completely destroyed in the fire.

READ MORE: Christmas Eve fire levels landmark building in Perth-Andover, N.B.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the fire was not suspicious in nature, but police continue to investigate.