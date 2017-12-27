Thieves target Nova Scotia animal shelter, steal thousands in cash and donations

Thieves stole thousands of dollars in cash, cheques and donated gifts cards from an animal shelter in Cumberland County, N.S., overnight on Tuesday.

Staff members at Lillian Allbon Animal Shelter told Global News that it appeared the thieves had kicked in the glass portion of the shelter’s front door and broke into the office.

It doesn’t appear that any of the animals from the shelter were taken, though parts of the building heated up overnight as a result of the busted open door.

“They were there for one thing — cash,” said Tara Gould, the shelter’s manager.

Gould says that the shelter estimates nearly $2,000 worth of cash, cheques and gift cards — most of which were donated over the holiday period — were stolen.

It’s a figure that is a significant blow to the non-profit business.

“It blows my mind,” said Gould.

“I never thought this would happen to an organization like ours.”

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the theft.