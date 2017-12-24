Christmas Eve fire levels landmark building in Perth-Andover, N.B.

An overnight fire has displaced several people and levelled a landmark building in Perth-Andover, N.B.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 756 Perth Main Street, which is known locally as the McPhail Insurance building.

READ: New Brunswick jail fire now out, offenders moved to another location

Firefighters from Perth-Andover and five neighbouring communities assisted in fighting the blaze.

There have been no reported injuries.

WATCH: New Brunswick community mourns loss of ‘town mascot’ after family dies in house fire

The Canadian Red Cross says a business on the ground floor of the building as well as seven or eight tenants of apartments in the back and on the second floor of the two-storey structure have been impacted.

The Red Cross says all tenants have been able to temporarily stay with relatives or friends in the community. However, disaster volunteers would like to hear from anyone who may require urgent assistance for things such as clothing, food or lodging through the holiday weekend.