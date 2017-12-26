2 young children found murdered in Vancouver Island apartment on Christmas Day

Police are investigating the murder of two young children in Oak Bay, B.C. on Christmas Day.

RCMP said investigators are executing a search warrant at a residence on Beach Drive where the bodies of two small children, aged four and six, were discovered on Monday night.

Officers also discovered an injured man, who was then transported to hospital.

READ MORE: Foul play suspected after two people found dead, one injured on Christmas night: police

Police said they are not seeking further suspects at this time.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate.

Investigators are expected to be at the scene for the remainder of the week.

“This is a devastating incident and we cannot begin to express our sympathy to all those touched by this tragedy,” Cpl. Shane Rappel of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit said in a statement released on Tuesday.

– With files from Michelle Morton