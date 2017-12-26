Crime
Foul play suspected after two people found dead, one injured on Christmas night: police

Two bodies and one injured person have been found on Christmas evening, according to Oak Bay police.

Two people have been found dead and one person injured on Monday night, according to Oak Bay police.

Officials say they were called to a residence for a “potential incident” around 5 P.M. near the corner of Beach and Goodwin.

Police explain the bodies, and the third person with undisclosed injuries had been found at an apartment building.

The injured person has been taken to hospital, but their condition is not known.

Police also say foul play is suspected and there “is no reason to believe that the public is at risk.”

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to take over the investigation.

Global News