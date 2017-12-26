Foul play suspected after two people found dead, one injured on Christmas night: police

Two people have been found dead and one person injured on Monday night, according to Oak Bay police.

Officials say they were called to a residence for a “potential incident” around 5 P.M. near the corner of Beach and Goodwin.

Officers head into Oak Bay apt bldg where @OakBayPolice say two ppl were found dead this evening. A third person in hospital. Foul play suspected – but police say public not at risk. #yyj pic.twitter.com/Wm4bvij7bT — LizaCKNW980 (@lizaCKNW980) December 26, 2017

Police explain the bodies, and the third person with undisclosed injuries had been found at an apartment building.

The injured person has been taken to hospital, but their condition is not known.

Police also say foul play is suspected and there “is no reason to believe that the public is at risk.”

An usual sight in Oak Bay. Police officers & police tape at a walk-up apartment just up the street from the marina. @OakBayPolice suspect foul play in 2 deaths. Another person in hospital. #yyj pic.twitter.com/CtsJyuOEc8 — LizaCKNW980 (@lizaCKNW980) December 26, 2017

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to take over the investigation.