Crime
November 30, 2017 3:08 pm
Updated: November 30, 2017 3:13 pm

Kelly Ellard granted conditional day parole 20 years after murder of Reena Virk

By Online News Producer  Global News

Kelly Ellard and her father Lawrence leave the Vancouver courthouse, March 30, 2000.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Adrian Wyld
A A

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard has been granted conditional day parole.

She must first complete a residential treatment program for substance abuse before moving to a halfway house.

After six months, the parole board will then review the decision.

Ellard is serving a life sentence for killing 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria in 1997.

Reena Virk.

She was denied parole at a hearing last year despite admitting for the first time she was responsible for Virk’s death.

Ellard was 15-years old when she smashed Virk’s head against a tree and held her underwater until she stopped moving.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Timeline: Reena Virk murder and the trials of Kelly Ellard

Her case made news last October after a report said she was eight months pregnant following a conjugal visit with her boyfriend.

Further information about her baby has not been released but her baby does live with her at a women’s prison in Abbotsford.

Ellard has had escorted absences from the prison in the past, likely for medical appointments.

READ MORE: Memorial marks 20-year anniversary of B.C. teen Reena Virk’s death

-With files from The Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelly Ellard
Kelly Ellard parole
Kelly Ellard Reena Virk
Reena Virk
Reena Virk death
Reena Virk murder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News