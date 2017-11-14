Global News Hour at 6
November 14 2017 10:20pm
02:03

20th Anniversary of Reena Virk murder

On the 20th anniversary of the murder that shook the nation, family and friends of 14- year- old Reena Virk gathered to mark the somber anniversary with a focus on healing. Neetu Garcha reports.

