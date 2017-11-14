Memorial to mark 20-year anniversary of B.C. teen Reena Virk’s death

A memorial will be held in Saanich today to mark 20 years since the death of teenager Reena Virk.

The 14-year-old was swarmed, beaten and drowned in 1997. Her body was found eight days later.

Kelly Ellard has spent 15 years in prison for killing Virk.

READ MORE: Convicted killer Kelly Ellard granted temporary escorted absences from prison

She has been granted temporary escorted absences from prison to attend doctors’ appointments and parenting programs for her baby. She was 15 years old when she smashed Virk’s head against a tree and held her underwater until she stopped moving.

Today’s event in Saanich will focus on healing and preventing youth violence.

Education Minister Rob Fleming is expected to speak at the service, which gets underway at 12:30 p.m.