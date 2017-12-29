Donald Trump’s 2017: 7 important storylines from Trump’s first year

The tumultuous presidency of Donald J. Trump began with his surreal Inauguration Day speech, which cast a dark view of America and seemingly set the tone for his administration.

“For too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation,” Trump said in January.

“Crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

It was shortly afterwards — when the Trump was challenged over his claims on the size of the crowd — that the controversies began, and would continue on a near-daily basis for the remainder of the year.

Whether it was the Russia investigation, his relentless tweeting, his response to several hurricanes, actions on the world stage, response to tragedies at home and around the world, Trump never failed to make headlines.

And for most of the year, Trump failed to deliver any significant pieces of legislation until the Republican-controlled Congress approved his massive tax bill towards the end of the year.

With 2017 coming to a close, here’s a look back at nine stories from U.S. President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

Trump-Russia investigation

Trump’s presidency has been dogged by the question of whether there was coordination between Russia and his election campaign to fix the 2016 election.

Trump fired FBI director James Comey — immediately setting off questions about justice — before former FBI chief Robert Mueller was brought on to lead the investigation.

Throughout the year, there have been congressional hearings, questions about impeachment and calls for resignation over the Trump-Russia question.

Now in the last two months, four members of Trump’s team — Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos — have either been indicted or pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Tax bill passed

After struggling to deliver a major legislative win, Republicans in Congress pushed through a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, the biggest change in 30 years.

The complicated bill will cut taxes for corporations and wealthy individuals dramatically, with much smaller cuts for middle-income and low-income people, and a possible tax increase in 10 years for the average American.

Trump and GOP lawmakers have said the bill would have broad benefits by accelerating economic growth and increasing jobs. Democrats and critics have called the bill a “scam” and “heist” which would lead to greater income inequality, larger deficits and the loss of health-care coverage for millions of Americans.

Failure to repeal Obamacare

They promised it during the campaign. Republicans repeatedly tried. But despite controlling both houses of Congress, the GOP failed to repeal Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it with a new plan.

But questions remained as to how 2010 Affordable Care Act could survive going forward without help from the Trump administration, following a passage of the GOP tax plan that strips away the law’s “individual mandate” to get insurance or else pay a tax penalty

Trump tweets

Whether it’s ALL CAPS, infamous typos, or his signature use of the term “Sad!” the U.S. president is all about Twitter.

“My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL,” Trump’s account tweeted on July 1. “Make America Great Again!”

Some of his most widely shared tweets included a video of Trump wrestling with a man whose head is covered by the CNN logo, his name-calling of North Korean dictator Kim Jon Un, tweets attacking NFL players and an NBA player’s father, or his calling for the death penalty of a terror suspect.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” became an internet sensation and one of Trump’s most popular tweets in 2017.

Trump vs. Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s series of missile tests over the last year has put the world on edge with the range of the rockets steadily expanding, reportedly now able to reach the U.S. mainland.

In the face of what became the North Korean nuclear crisis, was a flurry of statements that have ranged from name-calling (“little rocket man”) – to threatening to “totally destroy” a country that is home to roughly 25 million people.

“The U.S. has great strength and patience,” Trump said during a UN speech in September. “If it is forced to defend ourselves or our allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

On Dec. 22, the UN Security Council unanimously imposed fresh sanctions on North Korea following its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Charlottesville

Following deadly violence in Virginia by white supremacists, Trump denounced the incident before offering his infamous statement equivocating neo-Nazis and anti-racist protesters.

Then he told us what he really thought. In a wild, unplanned exchange with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower, the president became increasingly defensive.

“I’ve condemned neo-Nazis. I’ve condemned many different groups. But not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me,” he said. “You also had some very fine people on both sides.”

Republicans and Democrats alike quickly denounced the president’s response — as did much of America.

Trump’s words, however, were praised by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

Women’s March

Despite winning the 2016 election, Trump took office facing allegations of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen women. He was also caught boasting on a now-infamous tape: “I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy.”

All of this fueled a year that started with the Women’s March.

What began in January with millions of women in cities across the U.S. protesting the Trump administration ended with scores of women coming forward to accuse powerful men in politics, media and the entertainment industry of acts of sexual violence and misconduct.

The #MeToo movement even beat out Trump as Time magazine’s Person of the Year.