December 6, 2017 7:54 am
Updated: December 6, 2017 8:10 am

TIME names ‘The Silence Breakers,’ voices behind #MeToo movement, as its Person of the Year

By Staff The Associated Press

The anti-harassment #MeToo movement has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

In the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other men, millions have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.

The announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s Today show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was recently fired amid harassment allegations.

Other finalists included President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

