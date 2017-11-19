Lavar Ball dismisses Donald Trump’s role in getting son released by China

Lavar Ball, father of one of the three UCLA basketball players held in China, dismissed the role U.S. President Donald Trump‘s played in getting his son released by Chinese authorities.

Ball’s son LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were the three UCLA freshman who were detained in Hangzhou on Nov. 7 for questioning over allegations of shoplifting.

A reporter asked the outspoken Lavar Ball about Trump’s involvement in getting the players back to the U.S.

“Who?” LaVar Ball told ESPN Friday. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino responded to Ball’s comments on Twitter Saturday.

“Wannabe @Lakers coach, BIG MOUTH @Lavarbigballer knows if it weren’t for President @realDonaldTrump, his son would be in China for a long, long, long time! #FACT.”

Lavar Ball’s eldest son, Lonzo Ball, was picked second overall in last June’s NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The trio of UCLA players were detained in China on Nov. 7 after they were accused of shoplifting from three stores.

They returned to the United States on Nov. 15. That morning Trump said the players should be grateful for his involvement.

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

“Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!” he wrote on Twitter.

The trio apologized later Wednesday and publicly thanked Trump, who was in Asia last week, for his help. On Thursday morning, the president sent another tweet saying, “You’re welcome. go out and give a big ‘thank you’ to President Xi Jinping of China who made your release possible.”

— With file from Associated Press