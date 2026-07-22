Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Should trees have rights? A B.C. municipality debated the idea

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted July 22, 2026 7:49 pm
1 min read
A dog walker next to a Grand Fir tree, (left), at Francis/King Regional Park in Saanich, B.C., on May 26, 2016. View image in full screen
A dog walker next to a Grand Fir tree, (left), at Francis/King Regional Park in Saanich, B.C., on May 26, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Saanich, B.C., councillor put forward a motion this week for the municipality to implement the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree.

Its three main core articles state that trees are living beings and a common human good, that life on Earth depends on their existence, and that humans must act in “fraternity and solidarity” with them.

It recognizes that trees must be considered subjects of law when council makes development and zoning decisions.

A small town west of Montreal adopted the motion in June, officially recognizing trees as living beings with rights of their own.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Saanich councillor Nathalie Chambers put forward the motion, which was voted down, but she said she is pledging to raise it again if she is re-elected this fall.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are a biodiversity hotspot within the province of British Columbia with the highest amount of endangered species,” she said.

“So we have every reason to consider our trees as a very important asset.”

Click to play video: 'Victoria, Saanich move forward with non-binding amalgamation question'
Victoria, Saanich move forward with non-binding amalgamation question

Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock said the idea of the motion was supported.

“I think all of us felt like the concept was a good one, but it was not at all clear what would be involved and what the implications are of bestowing those rights on a tree,” he said.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices