Should trees have rights? A B.C. municipality debated the idea

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A Saanich, B.C., councillor put forward a motion this week for the municipality to implement the Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree.

Its three main core articles state that trees are living beings and a common human good, that life on Earth depends on their existence, and that humans must act in “fraternity and solidarity” with them.

It recognizes that trees must be considered subjects of law when council makes development and zoning decisions.

A small town west of Montreal adopted the motion in June, officially recognizing trees as living beings with rights of their own.

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Saanich councillor Nathalie Chambers put forward the motion, which was voted down, but she said she is pledging to raise it again if she is re-elected this fall.

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“We are a biodiversity hotspot within the province of British Columbia with the highest amount of endangered species,” she said.

“So we have every reason to consider our trees as a very important asset.”

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Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock said the idea of the motion was supported.

“I think all of us felt like the concept was a good one, but it was not at all clear what would be involved and what the implications are of bestowing those rights on a tree,” he said.

–with files from The Canadian Press