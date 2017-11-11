Donald Trump says on Twitter he would never call Kim Jong Un ‘short and fat’

U.S. President Donald Trump took his war of words with Kim Jong Un on Saturday when he essentially called the North Korean leader “short and fat” on Twitter.

Trump was responding to a statement from the North Korean government which called him “an old lunatic” after a speech he made on his Asian trip.

“Reckless remarks by an old lunatic like Trump will never scare us or stop our advance,” North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier in the day. “On the contrary, all this makes us more sure that our choice to promote economic construction at the same time as building up our nuclear force is all the more righteous, and it pushes us to speed up the effort to complete our nuclear force.”

The statement also described his Asian tour as a “warmonger’s trip.”

Trump responded on Twitter, questioning why Un would ever bother to call him old, since he would never stoop so low.



“Why would Kim Jong-Un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’,” he wrote in a tongue-in-cheek manner. “Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!” Trump tweeted from Hanoi, the latest stop on his tour of Asia.

In the past, Trump has referred to The Korean leader as “Little Rocket Man” while Kim Jong Un once cllaed the U.S. President a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”