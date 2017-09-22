‘Madman’ vs. ‘dotard’: A timeline of war of words between Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have ramped up their war of words this week, tossing insults at each other as tensions mount amid North Korea’s nuclear intentions.

On Friday, Kim called Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

It was the first time for a North Korean leader to issue such a direct statement against a U.S. president, dramatically escalating the war of words between the former wartime foes and raising the international nuclear standoff to a new level.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says ‘madman’ Kim Jong Un ‘will be tested like never before!’

From “Rocket Man” and “barking dog” to “mentally deranged” and “dotard,” Trump and Kim have engaged in a fierce battle of rhetoric since Trump became U.S. president.

Here’s a look at some of the more memorable barbs the two leaders have tossed at each other this year.

‘Madman’

Trump took to Twitter Friday saying “madman” Kim was endangering the lives of the people in his country.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!” the president tweeted.

Mentally deranged and ‘dotard’

Kim, also on Friday, issued a direct statement to Trump after the president vowed to “totally destroy North Korea.” Kim vowed to take “a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.”

“Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation. I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire,” the North Korean leader said in a statement.

‘Barking dog’

On Wednesday, North Korea compared Trump’s speech to the UN General Assembly earlier this week – specifically his threat against Kim and his regime – to the sound of a “barking dog.”

The North’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York late that “It would be a dog’s dream if he intended to scare us with the sound of a dog barking.”

Rocket Man

On Tuesday, Trump referred to Kim as “Rocket Man” during his address to the UN General Assembly.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” Trump said. “The United States is ready, willing and able. But hopefully, this will not be necessary. That’s what the United Nations is all about. That’s what the United Nations is for. Let’s see how they do.”

Trump also referred to Kim as “Rocket Man” on Sept. 17.

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

“I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!” Trump tweeted.

U.S. will suffer ‘greatest pain’

On Sept. 12, North Korea condemned the latest UN sanctions against the country and warned the United States of “forthcoming measures” by the hands of the secretive state.

North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations Han Tae Song lashed out at the UN’s latest “illegal and unlawful” sanctions against his country, calling it a “grave challenge to international peace and justice.”

The North Korean ambassador went on to warn the U.S. that it will suffer consequences for the approved sanctions.

“The DPRK is ready to use any form of ultimate means,” Song said. “The forthcoming measures by DPRK will make the U.S. suffer the greatest pain it’s ever experienced in its history.”

‘Locked and loaded’

On Aug. 11, Trump warned North Korea the U.S. military was “locked and loaded.”

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

“Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!” the president tweeted.

‘Fire and fury’

On Aug. 10, Trump warned he would bring “fire and fury” upon North Korea.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” Trump told reporters at the time.

His comments were made after reports that North Korea had successfully miniaturized warheads to fit on intercontinental ballistic missiles.

‘U.S. pay by a thousand-fold’

On Aug. 6, North Korean threatened the U.S. for its “heinous crimes” (sanctions) committed against the regime.

READ MORE: North Korea threatens pre-emptive nuclear strike on ‘heart of the U.S.’

“We will make the U.S. pay by a thousand-fold for all the heinous crimes it commits against the state and people of this country,” North Korea said through its state media.

The United Nations Security Council had unanimously voted to impose new sanctions on the secretive state.

‘Powerful nuclear hammer’

On July 26, Kim’s regime threatened the United States with a pre-emptive nuclear strike if Washington attempted to remove the country’s supreme leader.

“Should the U.S. dare to show even the slightest sign of attempt to remove our supreme leadership, we will strike a merciless blow at the heart of the U.S. with our powerful nuclear hammer, honed and hardened over time,” Yonhap News Agency reported, quoting a spokesman of the North Korean foreign ministry at the time.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo was speaking at a security forum in Colorado when he suggested the international community should “separate” Kim from the country’s nuclear weapons program.

‘Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?’

On July 3, shortly after North Korea tested another missile by launching it towards Japan, Trump questioned Kim’s plans.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

“North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea…..” Trump tweeted. “….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!”

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Trump would be ‘honoured’ to meet Kim

In an interview with Bloomberg published May 1, Trump said he would be honoured to meet the North Korean leader.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honoured to do it,” Trump said. “If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that.”

–with a file from the Associated Press