Loon Lake RCMP help Santa make special deliveries

Members of the Loon Lake RCMP detachment helped Santa make a special delivery to several families.

“It’s a great day when we get to accompany Santa and deliver all the special packages to select families,” Sgt. Phil DeGruchy, commander of the detachment, said in a release.

The detachment has been collecting donations from the community since the beginning of November, flooding the upstairs floor with toys.

Food donations were also taken in and six families from the Makwa Sahgaiehcan and Ministikwan First Nations were selected to receive the toys and food hampers, which were delivered on Dec. 20.

“All the families are very thankful for the food hampers, which are brought in by detachment members,” DeGruchy said.

“To see the joy on the children’s faces when the man in the red suit shows up highlights the true spirit of the holiday season!”

Each family received three large food hampers and a large box of assorted toys for the children.

Remaining toys are being donated to the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation for its Secret Santa program.

Loon Lake RCMP has run their Secret Santa program for a number of years and officials said it is the community’s spirit that makes the program successful.

Along with individual contributions, students and staff at Ernie Studer School put together eight large containers of food and toys, and the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation Store supplied hampers.