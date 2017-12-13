Chicken farmers make donation to Saskatoon Food Bank

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre received a donation of poultry from the Chicken Farmers of Saskatchewan this holiday season.

A delivery of 2,000 frozen chickens was made on Wednesday.

“We’re having a great year. Chicken is the number one protein in Canada and we just had incredible growth in our industry,” Kari Tosczak, executive director of Chicken Farmers of Saskatchewan, said.

“We can give back to the people of the province through the food bank … I hope that they enjoy our chicken and that we can bring some good, around-the-kitchen-table happiness to them in the Christmas season.”

Sofina Foods, through a partnership with the Saskatchewan producers, processed the chickens.

“It’s really uplifting. It’s great that our company’s able to help in such a worthwhile cause,” Sofina plant manager Will Brown said.

“Especially at this time of year, we realize it is difficult for a lot of families.”

The Chicken Farmers of Saskatchewan also donated $6,600 towards the food bank’s annual Christmas hamper day.

Food bank officials said this will ensure around 3,000 people will have a wholesome meal.