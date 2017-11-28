RUH staff stretcher-bound to meet donation goal on Giving Tuesday

Royal University Hospital (RUH) doctors and staff took turns being stretcher-bound to raise funds for a new adult emergency room on Giving Tuesday.

It’s never a good thing to see a friend or colleague on a hospital stretcher, unless it’s for a good cause like the RUH Foundation’s “GREATE.R. Campaign.”

That’s why 10 participants were asking people to donate generously in order to raise a self-determined amount that would allow them to return to their units.

Proceeds raised will be used to help purchase new stretchers for RUH’s new adult E.R., which is expected to be fully constructed in late 2019.

People who missed the fundraising event can donate to the campaign online or by calling 306-655-1984.

Giving Tuesday is a day encouraging philanthropy and celebrating generosity worldwide.