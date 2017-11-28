Canada
November 28, 2017 8:11 pm
Updated: November 28, 2017 8:18 pm

RUH staff stretcher-bound to meet donation goal on Giving Tuesday

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RUH staff took turns being stretcher-bound in the Saskatoon hospital on Giving Tuesday to raise funds for a new adult emergency room.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

Royal University Hospital (RUH) doctors and staff took turns being stretcher-bound to raise funds for a new adult emergency room on Giving Tuesday.

It’s never a good thing to see a friend or colleague on a hospital stretcher, unless it’s for a good cause like the RUH Foundation’s “GREATE.R. Campaign.”

Story continues below

That’s why 10 participants were asking people to donate generously in order to raise a self-determined amount that would allow them to return to their units.

READ MORE: SaskTel staff make toy donation to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation

Proceeds raised will be used to help purchase new stretchers for RUH’s new adult E.R., which is expected to be fully constructed in late 2019.

People who missed the fundraising event can donate to the campaign online or by calling 306-655-1984.

Giving Tuesday is a day encouraging philanthropy and celebrating generosity worldwide.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adult ER
Donate
Emergency Room
Fundraiser
Fundraising Event
Giving Tuesday
GREATE.R. Campaign
Hospital Stretchers
Royal University Hospital
RUH
RUH Foundation
Stretcher-bound
Stretchers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News