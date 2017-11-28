SaskTel staff make toy donation to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation

A SaskTel employee-driven donation of over 3,500 toys, books and games was announced for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, representatives from the Crown corporation began delivering the toys to Saskatoon’s Alvin Buckwold Child Development Centre and the Regina General Hospital.

READ MORE: Broda family donates $1M for spiritual space at new children’s hospital

More deliveries to hospitals across the province will be made through Dec. 15.

“On behalf of Saskatchewan children, families and moms-to-be, we offer our heartfelt thanks to SaskTel employees for thinking of our provincial maternal and pediatric units on this worldwide day of giving,” Brynn Boback-Lane, president and CEO of the foundation, said in a press release.

“This kind act of generosity serves as a reminder of how important it is at this time of year to give back to the children and families in hospital who need our support.”

READ MORE: Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction reaches 70% completion

The donations are a product of the SaskTel’s “Comfort for Kids Challenge” that encouraged its employees to purchase as many new toys for hospital play rooms and raise as much money as possible.

“Our donations are the result of all the great work our employees do in rallying each other behind causes like making sure pediatric wards have access to toys that will allow kids to still be kids even during a stay in hospital,” Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s acting president and CEO, said in a press release.

“When a group of employees partnered with the SaskTel Pioneers to challenge the rest of the SaskTel family to join in by raising funds and supplying donations, it was amazing how enthusiastically our staff volunteered or made donations.”

In addition, $27,000 was donated by SaskTel staff to Teddy Bears Anonymous which will be used to buy stuffed toys that are given to children who find themselves in Saskatchewan’s hospitals.