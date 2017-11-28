496 pounds of wild meat donated to Saskatoon Food Bank

The Saskatoon Food Bank has received a large donation of wild meat from the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation (SWF).

SWF representatives were on site to deliver 496 pounds of moose and deer meat on Giving Tuesday. Local hunters also donated $1,000 and other groceries.

Food bank officials said their user numbers have risen to over 20,000 people per month.

“Their donation allows us to continue providing nutritious meals to our community members as we prepare for the cold winter months ahead,” Deborah Hamp, director of operations and engagement with the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre, said in a press release.

“Today’s donation is a great example of what Giving Tuesday is all about – generosity.”

The “Hunt 4 Hunger” program at SWF provides an opportunity for hunters to donate their extra meat.

“We sincerely thank the hunters who contribute to the program and our club volunteers who process the meat for their community spirit,” SWF program coordinator Heather Graham-Nakaska said in a press release.

“Providing food to Saskatoon families in need is a real point of pride for our club and we depend on volunteers to make it happen.”

The program has provided over 10,000 pounds of meat to the food bank since it started in 2010.