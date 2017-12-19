Saskatoon Salvation Army receives pallets of produce for Christmas hampers

A local company, Thomas Fresh, arranged for a truck load of produce for a healthy donation to the Salvation Army in Saskatoon this holiday season.

The delivery of $20,971 worth of fresh produce made its way to Confederation Mall on Tuesday.

The donation will be used by the Salvation Army to assemble 1,300 Christmas food hampers for those less fortunate.

For a fourth year, Thomas Fresh has worked to arrange for the donation of carrots, potatoes, onions, apples and coleslaw for each hamper.

“We feed people for a living, so what better way to give back to the community than to make sure every family has the opportunity to sit down together and enjoy a nice holiday meal this season,” Robb McGill, who is with Thomas Fresh, said in a press release.

“We hope to see everyone have access to the Christmas meal they deserve during the holidays and our team is committed to helping wherever possible.”

RDF Trucking donated their service to deliver the produce, which totalled around 25 pallets.