For over 10,000 snowy sidewalk warnings, Vancouver might only issue about 500 fines

Snowy sidewalks — they were a scourge in Vancouver during the 2016-2017 winter season.

It’s the responsibility of homeowners to shovel the walks in front of their properties.

But that requirement went unheeded in places like the wealthy Shaughnessy neighbourhood, where homeowners gave all manner of reasons for not clearing the snow away.

It’s too much work, they said. We’re too busy, they said.

But Vancouver homeowners may have yet another excuse: even if the city warns you to clear the sidewalk, it’s highly likely you won’t face a fine.

That’s clear from the warnings and the fines issued for last winter.

In an email to Global News, the City of Vancouver said it issued over 10,267 snow clearance warnings to people who hadn’t cleared the walks.

Out of those, there are only about 500 “prosecution files” — cases that could lead to a fine.

The city will issue what it calls two “soft” notices when it comes to most snow-clearing infractions.

That’s not sufficient for Coun. Hector Bremner.

“I think the two-warning system, while I think it was well intended, it unfortunately didn’t yield the results, people weren’t taking it seriously,” he said.

He noted that other cities either offer a single warning or no warning at all.

“I think that that is fair and it’s common,” Bremner said.

Fines for snow clearing can range from anywhere between $250 and $2,500 — the amount depends on whether it covers a single infraction or numerous ones.

In an email, the city said “soft” notices helped people to comply in 80 to 85 per cent of the snow-clearing requests that were made last winter.

Mayor Gregor Robertson has defended the city’s approach, which uses education over enforcement.

“I think it’s just, give people the benefit of the doubt,” he said.

“And especially for seniors and people that weren’t home, that they don’t get busted right away, we give them a chance to do it.”

The City of Vancouver is boosting its winter budget by $840,000 this year, and residents hope that will help make it safe to walk on a sidewalk.

Vancouver is epxected to see flurries on Christmas Day.