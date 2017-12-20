Hamilton police release image of man said to have contact with Good Samaritan murder suspects

Nearly three weeks after the shooting death of a 19-year-old hailed as a Good Samaritan, Hamilton police are still looking to track down a man believed to have had contact with the suspects.

On Wednesday, police released a security camera image of the man who investigators say had been verbally accosted by two suspects on the evening of Dec. 2 before Yosif Al-Haswnai attempted to intervene.

Al-Hasnawi, a medical sciences student at Brock University, had been leaving Al Mustafa Islamic Centre at Main Street East near Wentworth Street at around 9 p.m.

He “took exception” to the interaction between the man and the two others, and called out to them, Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik told reporters earlier this month.

“That drew the attention of the suspects over to our victim,” he said.

The dispute spilled over from Main Street to Sanford Avenue North and Aikman Avenue, where Al-Hasnawi was shot. He later died in hospital.

Two Hamilton men have been charged in the case. Dale Burningsky King, 19, was arrested at a home in Hagersville, on Dec. 6 and later charged with second-degree murder. James Mattheson, 20, was charged with accessory after the fact earlier that week.

A 55-year-old woman from Hagersville was arrested, but released without charge.

Police say the newly released photo is from the night of Dec. 2, prior to the fatal shooting. They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.